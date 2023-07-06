Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures & more scattered storms

MISSOULA — More summer weather is on the way for western Montana.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will begin to rise to the highest levels seen so far in 2023. Missoula and surrounding areas are expected to reach high 90s, with low 90s for most other locations.

However, it will be a steady climb into this heat, and a quick decline as well. Monday will be the hottest day, so plan to have ample sunscreen, water, and other cooling necessities.

Along with the heat, potential for showers and storms will continue thru the weekend.

Generally, chances for storms are minor, between 20-30% again. When storms do pop-up, they'll likely have brief, but heavy rain, lightning, winds, and possible hail.

Radar depicts the majority of the storms sticking to local mountain ranges. The chance is still there though, for a storm to swing off the mountain and into a valley.