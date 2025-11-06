Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Scattered rain again Thursday

MISSOULA — Very similar weather set up today across western Montana. Scattered showers will be most widespread this morning then a bit drier with even a little sunshine by the afternoon. Highs today top out in the 40s to low 50s.

We'll see this exact same set up for one more day Friday.

A drier pattern looks to set up for the weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure builds, expect temperatures in the 40s Saturday, then 50s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, a warm weather pattern looks to set up with highs in the mid to upper 50s and even a few low 60s possible Monday and Tuesday.

After this highs, look to remain in the 50s through the week.

