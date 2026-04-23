Weather Forecast: Scattered rain and snow Thursday

MISSOULA — Scattered mountain snow along with valley rain/snow continues Thursday with highs topping out only in the 40s.

Precipitation looks to turn to all snow tonight into Friday morning. Very little impacts are expected in the valleys, however, the higher elevation valleys such as the Seeley/Swan Valley, the Glacier Region and locations east of Missoula could see light accumulations of 1/2"-to-4".

We begin to dry it out but remain cool for the weekend with highs running mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will continue to warm with highs back in the 60s as we move into next week.