Weather Forecast: Scattered rain, snow or graupel this afternoon

MISSOULA — Expect increasing clouds with scattered rain, snow or graupel this afternoon and evening.

Those that fall under these showers will also see gusty winds.

The highs today will only reach the 40s with a few low 50s.

A brief ridge of high pressure brings abundant sunshine and warmer weather Friday as highs top out right around seasonal normal in the low to mid 50s.

Rain showers will make a return for the Easter weekend.

Expect increasing clouds Saturday with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s along with some scattered afternoon showers.

Rain showers will develop again Sunday as a cold front moves through with highs mostly in the 50s.

We'll remain somewhat active into next week with off and on rain showers remaining in the forecast along with temperatures in the 50s.

