Weather Forecast: Scattered showers again Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be running a few degrees warmer today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect off and on rain showers through the day with light snow falling in the mountains.

A few showers linger into Wednesday, however, will become less widespread as high pressure builds. Highs Wednesday top out in the 50s to low 60s.

High pressure builds leading to warm and dry weather Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday then upper 60s to low 70s by Friday.

Mild weather looks to continue into the weekend with highs remaining in the 60s and 70s.