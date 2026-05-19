Weather Forecast: Scattered showers again Tuesday afternoon

MISSOULA — We'll remain in an active weather pattern Tuesday with scattered showers and even a few isolated storms developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. These showers will be most widespread for locations along and north of I-90.

A low pressure system will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will start in northwest Montana and slide south into the Bitterroot Valley by Wednesday evening. Highs Wednesday top out in the 50s to low 60s.

Drier and warmer weather sets up to end the week and this will continue into the weekend. Expect highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday with 70s returning Saturday and Sunday.