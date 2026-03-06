Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and mild this weekend

MISSOULA — Starting today and continuing into the weekend, several weak weather systems will bring the occasional light snow shower to the mountains and rain to the valleys. Temperatures will also slowly warm through the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 50s by Sunday.

We're watching the potential for a more impact full storm Sunday night into Monday.

A cold front will bring a mix of rain and snow to the valleys on Monday as a cold front moves through.

Along with the rain and snow gusty winds could accompany the cold front with gusts between 30-40 mph with even some 50 mph gusts possible as well. Wind look to start to pick up Sunday and continue into Monday.

Overall, the norther Rockies look to stay in an active weather pattern through next week with chances for valley rain/snow and mountain snow through the week.