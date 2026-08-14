Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Friday

MISSOULA — Off and on rain showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday. Highs remain on the cooler side topping out in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday starts out dry then locations along and south of I-90 will see another round of scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs top out int he 70s to low 80s.

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AM Weather 8-14-2026

We'll see dry weather Sunday with daily shower and thunderstorm chances returning Monday and continuing through Wednesday. Highs next week look to remain in the 70s to low 80s.