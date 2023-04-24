Weather Forecast: Scattered showers through the afternoon

MISSOULA - Rain showers and high mountain snow will continue for parts of western Montana this afternoon and evening.

The highs are in the 40s to low 50s.

A significant pattern change is expected to start Tuesday and continue into the weekend.

A strong high pressure ridge will begin to build leading to warming temperatures.

Highs quickly warm into the mid and upper 50s Tuesday, 60s Wednesday and Thursday, 70s, Friday then 70s and even possibly 80s by the weekend.

The only challenge in the forecast this week is the chance for a quick moving cold front Thursday. However, models are split on this with about 50% of models showing a quick drop into the 50s Thursday, while the other 50% keeps high pressure building with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Either way, by Friday and the weekend temperatures will be running well above the seasonal normal.

