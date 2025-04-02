Weather Forecast: Scattered showers today, more widespread snow tomorrow

MISSOULA — Chilly and showery weather continues today as highs only reach the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tonight through Thursday cold air will move east to west across the Divide bringing another round of snow to northwest Montana.

Snowfall amounts of 1-to-3" will be possible in the Flathead Valley with higher amounts for locations around Bigfork, Swan Lake, Columbia Falls and West Glacier. These areas could see snow around 2"-to-5".

Marias Pass could pick up 5"-to-10" of snow during this time.

Rain and snow will move into west-central and southwest Montana by Thursday afternoon and evening, however, by this time temperatures will be warm enough that very little to no snow accumulation is expected in the valleys.

Everything begins to switch on Friday as high pressure builds across the region.

Expect sunny skies and warming temperatures into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s Friday then 60s Saturday and Sunday.

