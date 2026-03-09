Weather Forecast: Scattered snow and breezy Monday

MISSOULA — Winds will continue to be a story throughout this week. Each afternoon expect winds to increase with gusts between 25 to 35 mph in the valleys and higher in the mountains.

Monday - Wednesday, expect periods of light precipitation each day. Nothing significant is expected, however, any precipitation that falls overnight could produce some scattered icy spots in the valleys.

Thursday and Friday we are watching the potential for a strong Pacific system to bring heavy mountain snow valley rain or rain/snow and strong winds.

Snow in the mountains will be measure in feet by the time this is done on Saturday.

Winds could also be quite strong, potentially as strong or stronger than this weekend's system. Downed trees and power outages are a potential throughout western Montana. We'll continue to monitor and bring updates through the week.