Weather Forecast: Scattered storms for SW Montana Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday. Expect some clouds and valley fog to start the day with sunshine by the afternoon. Scattered storms will once again develop this afternoon primarily impacting locations south of I-90.

Thursday will be a warm one with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storms will again develop by the afternoon for all of western Montana. Some storms could be strong with winds 50-60 mph, hail and heavy rain.

A cold front approaches Friday bringing more widespread showers and storms by the afternoon. Once again any one of these storms that develop could become strong. Highs Friday top out in the 70s to low 80s.

Behind the cold front cool and showery weather sets up for the weekend. Highs top out in the 50s to low 60s Saturday then 60s on Sunday. Expect off and on rain showers through the weekend with them becoming most widespread Saturday.