Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

A system brings scattered storms primarily to northwest Montana tonight into Tuesday.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 03, 2023
MISSOULA - A low pressure system moving north of us in Canada will push light precipitation south into Western Montana this afternoon into Tuesday.

Now, not a lot of rain is expected, however, scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

Shower chances look to come to an end by around sunset Tuesday night, meaning dry conditions should set up for those fireworks.

Temperatures will be running in the 80s this week with mostly sunny skies.

Some hazy skies could also develop as smoke from Canada slides south.

Looking at the weekend, our next chance of rain showers or storms looks to start Saturday.

Right now the amount of rainfall is uncertain, stay tuned for details through this week.

