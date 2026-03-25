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Weather Forecast: Showers and breezy Wednesday

Wednesday Weather
Lewis
Wednesday Weather
Breezy Winds
Posted

MISSOULA — A cold front moves through today bring light mountain snow, valley rain and breezy winds. Rain will be most likely along and south of I-90 today with drier weather and more sunshine for northwest Montana. Valley winds could gust between 25-40 mph with 50-60 mph winds in the mountains.

The coolest day of the week will be Thursday with highs topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, high pressure returns with mild and dry weather as highs return to the mid and upper 60s by Sunday.

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