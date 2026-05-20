Weather Forecast: Showers and storms again today

MISSOULA — Rain showers and thunderstorms develop again Wednesday afternoon and evening.

These showers and storms will first develop across northwest Montana by early afternoon then move south to the I-90 corridor by mid to late afternoon. Locations south of I-90 will see showers and storms develop later this evening. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Drier and warmer weather sets up to end the week and this will continue into the weekend. Expect highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday with 70s returning Saturday and Sunday.