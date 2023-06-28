Weather Forecast: Showers and storms again Wednesday

MISSOULA - Rain showers and thunderstorms are again developing around Western Montana this afternoon.

Much like the past few days, some storms could produce heavy rain and small hail. These will continue into the evening time.

An isolated storm could still linger over Western Montana Thursday, however, as high pressure moves in, drier conditions start to develop Thursday with highs in the 80s.

Beginning Friday and continuing into the start of next week, high pressure will bring warm and dry conditions to the Northern Rockies.

Highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s for Western Montana.