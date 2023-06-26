Weather Forecast: Showers and storms Monday

MISSOULA - With a low-pressure system just sitting to our southwest the weather pattern through Wednesday looks like this.

Pleasant morning and early afternoon conditions with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will then build in with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

These storms will be most widespread across west-central and Southwest Montana.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and small hail.

An isolated storm could still linger over Southwest Montana Thursday, however, as high-pressure moves in, drier conditions will start to develop Thursday and Friday.

Starting Saturday and continuing into the start of next week, high pressure will bring warm and dry conditions to the Northern Rockies.

Highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s for western Montana.