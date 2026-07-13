Weather Forecast: Showers and storms return this week

MISSOULA — Looking at another hot day Monday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s along with mostly to partly cloudy skies overhead.

Starting tonight and continuing through Thursday, monsoon moisture from the southwest will bring daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms chances to western Montana.

Initially, dry air will keep most rain from reaching the ground with gusty winds from storms the main threat. This set up looks mostly likely by tonight.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with some stronger storms possible as well.

Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday then return to the 90s Thursday and Friday.

Hot and dry weather looks to set up again by the weekend with highs running in the low to mid 90s.