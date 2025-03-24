Weather Forecast: Showers come to an end with a big warm up on the way

MISSOULA — Off-and-on rain showers will continue through the afternoon and early evening. Highs today are topping out mostly in the 50s.

High pressure brings a quick warm up Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday then upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday.

Some record highs will be possible Wednesday:

Forecast Record

Missoula: 69 72

Kalispell: 67 66

This warm-up won't last long as our next system brings in another round of rain Thursday.

Highs will back in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday into the weekend with off and on rain showers and mountain snow.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: