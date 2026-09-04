Weather Forecast: Showers continue through the weekend

MISSOULA — Waking up to rain showers Friday morning. These will continue through around 9 this morning before we get some clearing and sunshine into the afternoon.

Looking at the weekend, scattered shower activity will stick around Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend topping out in the 70s.

A stronger system is expected to move through on Labor Day Monday. This will usher in a round of cooler temperatures and widespread rain. Highs are only expected to be in the 50s to low 60s on Monday.

Drier and warmer weather sets up for the middle of next week with highs back in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.