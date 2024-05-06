Weather Forecast: Showers, cool and breezy to start the week

MISSOULA — Looking at a chilly, breezy and wet start to the week.

For the rest of your Monday, drier conditions will set up with just a few light showers possible.

However, as the rain comes to a brief end the winds will pick up with gusts of 20-30 mph possible this afternoon and evening.

Only light rain is expected Tuesday with highs mostly in the 40s. Expect the winds to pick up a bit Tuesday with gusts around 30-40 mph possible.

Things become a bit more interesting Wednesday. Wraparound moisture from a low pressure will bring widespread rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains especially along and east of the divide.

Elevations above 5,000 ft in the Glacier Region along with the Swan and Mission ranges could see snow amounts of 12" of more.

Our weather pattern will do a complete 180 starting Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s Thursday, 70s Friday then mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

