Weather Forecast: Showers, storms and cooler temps Wednesday

MISSOULA — Much cooler along with rain showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Showers and storms move in by late morning and early afternoon. Highs today top out in the 60s to low 70s.

Some storms today, especially along and east of the divide could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats.

Lewis

Scattered rain showers stick around Thursday and Friday with highs topping out mostly in the 60s to end the week.

Taking a quick look at your Labor Day Weekend, daily showers and storms remain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s. Then, models are showing a stronger system moving in on Labor Day Monday bringing another round of steady rain to start next week. More details on this in the coming days.