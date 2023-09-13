Weather Forecast: Slightly cooler temperatures - a taste of fall

MISSOULA — Our recent cold front will drop temperatures just enough today to make it feel a little more like fall.

Daytime high temperatures will hit the low 70s, but grab a jacket for the morning commute. Really, this cold front has only cooled temperatures enough to bring us down to seasonal averages for September.

We won't be seeing anything like a fall frost or freeze within the next while. Generally, the first fall freeze tends to occur in the second half of September for both Missoula and Kalispell.

Today's temperatures will not last long - we warm up quickly with high pressure and we're back into 80s for the weekend.

The cold front has left behind the potential for gusty winds today though and a slight chance for scattered showers. Other than that, a mild day ahead.