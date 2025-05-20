Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Slow clearing of showers today; cover your plants tonight

cover plants.png
Dani Hallows
cover plants.png
tonight temps.png
Posted

MISSOULA — Our early morning showers across western Montana will slowly start to taper off today.

Skies should gradually clear as our Tuesday continues. This clearing may lead to a frosty evening. Take time now to cover sensitive plants!

Temperatures tonight could drop as low as about 34°, and the frost number is usually between 36°-37°.

Highs today will only reach mid 50°s, which is below normal again.

However, a warm-up is on the way and the frost potential will be done after Thursday morning.

Slowly, temperatures will rise about 20° between now and Memorial Day. By Monday, most locations are likely to hit 80° for the holiday.

Basically, spring weather continues until we get closer to the weekend. Keep that umbrella nearby!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader