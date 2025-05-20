Weather Forecast: Slow clearing of showers today; cover your plants tonight

MISSOULA — Our early morning showers across western Montana will slowly start to taper off today.

Skies should gradually clear as our Tuesday continues. This clearing may lead to a frosty evening. Take time now to cover sensitive plants!

Temperatures tonight could drop as low as about 34°, and the frost number is usually between 36°-37°.

Highs today will only reach mid 50°s, which is below normal again.

However, a warm-up is on the way and the frost potential will be done after Thursday morning.

Slowly, temperatures will rise about 20° between now and Memorial Day. By Monday, most locations are likely to hit 80° for the holiday.

Basically, spring weather continues until we get closer to the weekend. Keep that umbrella nearby!