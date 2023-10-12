Weather Forecast: Slow return back to sunshine with foggy skies and cool temps

MISSOULA — Today we'll see a slow return back to sunshine with foggy skies and cool temps to start the morning.

Be prepared for reduced visibility through the mid-morning with the fog. If you have to drive through it, use low-beam headlights and slow your speed. Visibility is expected to be around 5 miles or less for the early morning commute.

Temperatures this morning will be fairly chilly too - 30s and 40s will hang on until the sun shows up.

High temperatures are expected to hit the 40s and 50s today.

The sunshine should increase throughout today as those temperatures warm the sun will keep building for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Skies will stay partly cloudy through this dry period and temperatures will reach around the low-to-high 60s.

Overall, the weekend should be fair weather before rain makes a comeback on Sunday (and next week).