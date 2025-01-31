Weather Forecast: Snow and freezing rain tonight

MISSOULA — Precipitation is beginning to move into Western Montana.

Right now, most of the rain/snow is falling along the Montana/Idaho border with snow in the mountains and a wintry mix in the valleys.

The heaviest snow through Saturday will be in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region. This will impact Marias, Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail passes where 6"-to-12" of snow could fall.

Valleys, we'll break this up into two parts:



Precipitation starts as rain, rain/snow or freezing rain today into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon snow bands will be possible, especially for areas from the Mission Valley and south. Arctic air will move in Sunday into next week. This is when valleys will have the best chance to see snow. Right now, the heaviest snow looks to set up south of the I-90 corridor with lighter and more scattered snow showers in Northwest Montana.

Cold and active weather sticks around through next week with highs in the 10s and 20s.