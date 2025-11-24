Weather Forecast: Snow for the Glacier Region tonight

MISSOULA — Snow is falling and will continue to impact the Glacier Region through this evening. Marias Pass on Highway 2 between west and east Glacier will see around 5"-to-10" of snow. Valley locations such as Columbia Falls, Hungry Horse, Bigfork, Swan Lake and West Glacier could see "1-to-4" of snow during this time.

We'll be dry on Tuesday, then active weather looks to set up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Valleys during this time will see rain or a rain/snow mix during the day, with snow showers possible overnights and early mornings. This setup will keep snow amounts low; however, icy roads will be possible while the sun is down. Mountain passes will continue to see off and on snow, those with travel plans should expect snow-covered roads at times for Thanksgiving travel.

Taking a quick look at next weekend, models have the coldest air of the season setting up Saturday and Sunday, with the coldest air moving in on Sunday. Right now, temperatures look to be in the 20s for highs and single digits and teens for lows.