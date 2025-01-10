Weather Forecast: Snow moving in for the weekend

MISSOULA — Our next system moves in today and Saturday. Initially, precipitation falls primarily in the mountains while valleys stay mostly dry.

Snow showers will then develop in valley locations later Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday.

The heaviest snow is expected in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region.

Lookout Pass will receive the most snow with 4" to 8" possible. Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias passes look to receive 3" to 6".

Valleys are only expected to see light snow with most areas picking up 1/2" to 2".

A few light snow showers linger Sunday before another ridge returns with valley fog and inversions expected again next week.

Taking a quick look at the extended forecast, models are showing the first really cold air of the season will be possible by next weekend.

Right now, highs look to be in the teens and twenties with lows in the single digits or below zero.

More details on this to come in the coming days.

