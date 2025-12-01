Weather Forecast: Snow returns this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Snow returns to western Montana this afternoon and continues into Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of western Montana. Snow amounts of 3"-to-7" will be possible in the Glacier Region along with areas around Swan Lake and Bigfork. 1"-to-4" will be possible in the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Seeley Lake Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region and the Lower Clark Fork Region. 1/2"-to-2" will be possible in The Missoula/Bitteroot Valleys along the I-90 corridor.

The lone dry day of the week will be Wednesday before precipitation quickly returns to end the week.

As precipitation returns, temperatures will begin to warm up as well. This means starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend valleys will see snow or a rain/snow mix with steady snow falling in the mountains during this time.