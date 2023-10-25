Weather Forecast: Snow showers continue through Friday

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies and breezy winds is making for a chilly day across western Montana.

The highs today are only in the 20s to low 30s with wind chill values in the teens.

The snow looks to pick up in intensity tonight into Thursday morning as another round of moisture moves in.

An additional 1"-to-3" could fall in west-central and Southwest Montana with up to 1" across Northwest Montana.

Expect another slippery commute on Thursday morning.

Light snow looks to continue Thursday night into Friday morning with more light accumulations possible during this time frame.

The cold will stick around through the weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and teens.

Temperatures warm closer to seasonal normal by the beginning of next week with highs in the low to mid 40s by Tuesday.

