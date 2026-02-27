Weather Forecast: Snow showers for Glacier Friday

MISSOULA — The main weather headlines today are strong gusty winds and snow along the divide in Glacier National Park.

Much like yesterday, winds will pick up again by the afternoon. Expect valley gusts generally in the 25-40 mph range, while mountain and ridgetop gusts could reach 50-70 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Glacier region this afternoon through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations will focus in the mountains and Highway 2 from Essex to Marias Pass. Those heading into the backcountry should prepare difficult conditions from strong winds, blowing snow and poor visibility during snow showers.

Mild and dry weather sets up this weekend and continues into the start of next week. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s Friday - Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.