Weather Forecast: Snow showers linger Tuesday

MISSOULA — Give yourself some extra time as you head out the door this morning with icy and snow covered roads being seen around western Montana.

Scattered snow showers linger through the day, especially across west-central and southwest Montana. Northwest Montana will see a little clearing this afternoon. Highs today top out in the 30s.

The lone dry day of the week will be Wednesday, before precipitation quickly returns to end the week.

As precipitation returns, temperatures will begin to warm up as well. This means starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, valleys will see snow or a rain/snow mix with steady snow falling in the mountains during this time.