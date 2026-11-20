MISSOULA — Our next weather system moves through in the form of a cold front this afternoon and evening. The front will drop south out of Canada bringing snow showers first to northwest Montana this afternoon then west-central and southwest Montana by late afternoon and evening.

Light accumulations of up to 1"-to-2" will be possible in a few isolated valley spots across northwest Montana, but for the most part lower elevations will see snow accumulations of 1" or less.

Mountains along the divide will have the best chance to see snow. If traveling over Marias, Rogers or MacDonald Passes this evening, be prepared for some winter driving conditions with snow of 2"-to-5" possible.

Watch Here:

Friday Morning Weather 11-20-2026

Taking a look at the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be dry with some sunshine along with highs in the low to mid 30s. Our next system will then bring cloudy skies along with some light snow for Sunday. Highs remain in the low to mid 30s Sunday.