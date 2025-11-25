Weather Forecast: Snow showers return tonight

MISSOULA— Several rounds of winter weather are expected through the week.

Snow returns to the forecast tonight into Wednesday morning, impacting all of western Montana. Valleys could see 1"-to-3" of snow with 2"-to-5" in the mountains. Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail passes will be most impacted with this system.

Precipitation briefly lulls on Wednesday afternoon before picking up again from Wednesday night into Thursday.

This system will be a bit warm as a warm front moves through. This could bring a wide variety of weather for Thanksgiving.

Areas along and south of the I-90 corridor could see a mix of rain/snow or freezing rain on Thanksgiving morning. Locations north of I-90 could see cold air linger in the valleys, bringing the chance for snow, rain/snow, or freezing rain.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Glacier Region and east over Marias Pass for Thanksgiving afternoon into Friday afternoon. Heavy snow could set up for these locations as the mild weather system interacts with cold air moving across the divide.

After all of this, we are still looking at cold temperatures for the weekend; however, models are now pushing the coldest air east of us. Right now, highs look to be in the low to mid-30s on Friday, then upper 20s to low 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: