Weather Forecast: Snow showers tonight into Thanksgiving morning

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies with a few showers stick around this afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Snow levels will lower to valley floors Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

As you wake up on Thanksgiving some light snow will be possible, especially for west-central and Southwest Montana.

The highest snow amounts will be in the mountains along and east of the Divide.

Passes such as Marias, Rogers, MacDonald and Homestake could see 2"-to-4" of snow Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning.

Friday into the weekend will be looking at cool and dry conditions with highs mostly in the 30s.

