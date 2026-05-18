Weather Forecast: Spring showers continue this week

MISSOULA — After a cool and active weekend, we'll keep showers in the forecast to start the week.

Highs Monday will mostly be in the 50s with scattered rain showers developing primarily for northwest Montana this afternoon.

Scattered showers will once again primarily impact northwest Montana on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s on both days.

Drier and warmer weather sets up to end the week and this will continue into the weekend. Expect highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday with 70s returning Saturday and Sunday.