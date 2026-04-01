Weather Forecast: Spring storm moves in Thursday

MISSOULA — Warming temperatures along with scattered showers primarily for locations south of I-90 today. Highs will be able to warm into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon.
We are looking at a strong Spring storm moving in Thursday with heavy snow in the mountains along with a mix of rain or rain/snow in the valley.
Watch Here:
AM Weather 4-1-2026
If you have plans to travel Thursday expect winter driving conditions over those mountain passes. Below is a look at potential snow totals by Thursday night.
- Marias Pass: 4"-to-8"
- Rogers Pass: 5"-to-10"
- MacDonald Pass: 6"-to-12"
- Homestake Pass: 2"-to-4"
- Lost Trail Pass: 5"-to-10"
- Lolo Pass: 5"-to-10"
- Lookout Pass: 3"-to-6"
- Monida Pass: 3"-to-6"
After this we quickly dry things out and warm up for the weekend with highs back in the 50s Saturday and 60s by Sunday.