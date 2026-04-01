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Weather Forecast: Spring storm moves in Thursday

Pass Snow
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Pass Snow
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MISSOULA — Warming temperatures along with scattered showers primarily for locations south of I-90 today. Highs will be able to warm into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon.

We are looking at a strong Spring storm moving in Thursday with heavy snow in the mountains along with a mix of rain or rain/snow in the valley.

Watch Here:

AM Weather 4-1-2026

If you have plans to travel Thursday expect winter driving conditions over those mountain passes. Below is a look at potential snow totals by Thursday night.

  • Marias Pass: 4"-to-8"
  • Rogers Pass: 5"-to-10"
  • MacDonald Pass: 6"-to-12"
  • Homestake Pass: 2"-to-4"
  • Lost Trail Pass: 5"-to-10"
  • Lolo Pass: 5"-to-10"
  • Lookout Pass: 3"-to-6"
  • Monida Pass: 3"-to-6"

After this we quickly dry things out and warm up for the weekend with highs back in the 50s Saturday and 60s by Sunday.

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