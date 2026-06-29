Weather Forecast: Steady rain and mountain snow Monday

MISSOULA — A slow moving low pressure system will keep widespread steady rain in the forecast all day today. Additional rainfall between .25" and 1.00" is likely with even higher amounts for the mountains along and east of the divide. Highs today top out only in the 50s and 60s.

Not as widespread or heavy but scattered rain and thunderstorms will stick around each day through at least Wednesday. Highs will slowly warm up with 70s returning for the middle of the week.

Just in time for the 4th of July Weekend, showers will come to an end with warm and dry weather on the way. Highs return to the upper 70s and 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.