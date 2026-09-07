Weather Forecast: Steady rain Labor Day

MISSOULA — Heavy rain has been falling overnight across west-central and southwest Montana. The heaviest rain will shift into northwest Montana today and continue through this evening.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Mission, Flathead and Seeley/Swan Valleys along with the Glacier Region. 1"-to-2" of rain could fall in the valleys with up to 3" in the mountains through Tuesday morning. The primary impacts are: The potential of lowland flooding in poor drainage areas, rapid rises on streams and creeks and debris fall on roadways.

Showers linger for northwest Montana through Tuesday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon.

High pressure returns Wednesday and Thursday leading to dry and warm weather. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday into the weekend, models are showing another round of rain will be possible. Temperatures cool off a bit as well with highs in the 60s to low 70s Friday then 60s for the weekend.