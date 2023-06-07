Weather Forecast: Storm with heavy rain possible Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — Another surge of moisture is moving into the Northern Rockies this afternoon and will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to Western Montana.

Southwest Montana from the Bitterroot Valley and east along with the Seeley Lake Region could see some isolated strong storms with heavy rain and small hail as the main concern.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for these locations through midnight tonight with the chance of heavy rainfall.

Thursday a stronger surge of moisture will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to all of Western Montana.

Once again storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and very heavy rain. West-central and Southwest Montana has the best chance to see storms Thursday.

Active weather will continue Friday and into our upcoming weekend with afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing each day.

This trend even looks to continue as we start next week.