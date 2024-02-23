Weather Forecast: Strong cold front Sunday and Monday

MISSOULA — Not a bad Friday for us here with some sunshine and clouds mixed. Highs today are again in the 40s.

We'll be mostly dry Saturday, however, expect more clouds with even a few light showers in the afternoon across northwest Montana. Highs again will be in the 40s.

A cold front approaches Sunday, now temperatures will still be in the 40s, but the winds will pick up with rain showers becoming more widespread by the afternoon and evening.

The cold front then moves through Sunday night into Monday. Heavy mountain snow and strong winds will be possible as the front moves through. Models are showing around 1-to-2 feet in the mountains with much lesser amounts in the valleys, generally looking at 1"-to-3".

There will be the chance for snow bands or snow squalls to set up Monday, those that fall under the heavier bands will see higher snow amounts.

Temperatures will quickly drop with the front going from the mid and upper 40s Sunday into the 30s Monday and 20s Tuesday.

Off and on rain and snow will continue through the middle of next week as temperatures slowly rebound. Highs look to be back in the 40s by Thursday of next week.