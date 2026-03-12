Weather Forecast: Strong storm Thursday

MISSOULA — The much talked about storm system is currently unfolding around western Montana. Strong winds picked up overnight and will peak around rise this morning. Gusts of 40-60 mph will be possible in the valley with 60-80 mph in the mountains.

We know snow will be almost continuous in the mountains, however, recent data is showing that snow will move into the valleys tonight into Friday. Heavy snowfall rates could lead to several inches of snow across the western Montana valleys by tomorrow morning.

Heavy mountain snow along with valley snow or rain/snow will continue Friday into Saturday with highs topping out in the 30s and 40s.

Taking a quick look at the long term forecast, by next week models show warmer air quickly returning with highs well into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.