Weather Forecast: Strong storms move in Tuesday

MISSOULA — After a cooler and showery weekend, the weather is looking beautiful for this Memorial Day. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s along with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be the warmest day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. However, a strong cold front will bring active weather by the afternoon and evening.

As the cold front approaches, scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day. These will start in southwest Montana then move north eventually reaching the Mission and Flathead Valleys by the evening.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop around 20-25 degrees Wednesday as highs only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered rain showers will be possible through the morning time.

Showers will remain in the forecast Thursday as highs remain in the 50s and low 60s.

Models are then pointing towards high pressure returning for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Friday then return to the 70s for the weekend.