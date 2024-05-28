Weather Forecast: Strong storms possible Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s today, however, a strong cold front is on the way and will bring active weather this afternoon and evening.

As the cold front approaches, scattered thunderstorms will develop in front of this system. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

The wind and hail threat looks to drop by the evening with heavy rain being the main threat overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop around 20º to 25º Wednesday as highs only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered rain showers will be possible through the morning time.

Showers will remain in the forecast for Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

Models are then pointing towards high pressure returning for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Friday then return to the 70s for the weekend.

