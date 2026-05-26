Weather Forecast: Strong storms Tuesday

MISSOULA — Another round of thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Storms will be more widespread than yesterday and once again could become strong. Wind gusts between 50-60 mph, hail and heavy rain will be possible with these storms as they set up. Highs today top out mostly in the 70s.

We'll see a few isolated thunderstorms stick around Wednesday, with most of those developing across southwest Montana during the afternoon.

Thursday is shaping up to be drier and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday, another low pressure and cold front moves in bringing another round of rain and thunderstorms.

Behind this cold front cooler air sets up for the weekend with highs in the 60s along with scattered rain showers.