Weather Forecast: Strong thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — As a cold front approaches rain showers and thunderstorms set up this afternoon and evening. Once again any one of these storms that develop could become strong with hail. gusty winds and lightning.

Behind the cold front cool and wet weather sets up for the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible this weekend with area creeks and streams rising and potentially reaching minor flood stage. Flood Watches have been issued for rivers and streams across northwest Montana along with the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

Lewis

Lewis

Heavy rain along with mountain snow melt will lead to possible flooding starting Saturday night. This will then continue into the start of next week.

For those with plans to head to the mountains, snow will return to elevations above 6,000 ft with cold and wet conditions through the weekend as well.

Rain showers stick around Monday before we see sunshine and 70s return by the middle of next week.