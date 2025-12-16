Weather Forecast: Strong winds along with rain/snow Wednesday

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers again in the forecast today with highs running well above normal in the 40s and even a few low 50s. The biggest impacts move in tonight and Wednesday as a strong Pacific system moves through the northern Rockies.

Widespread rain will initially fall across the region. Liquid precipitation totals (24 hr. ending Wednesday AM) for Lincoln County will be about another 1/2"-to-1" in the valleys and 1"-to- 2 1/2" in the higher terrain of the Cabinets. This rain on top of existing saturated soils has elevated the risk for rockslides, mudslides, and rises on creeks and small streams.

By Wednesday morning cold air behind this system will quickly transition rain to snow. Snow bands or snow squalls will be possible Wednesday morning with bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds creating difficult travel and the potential for whiteout conditions.

Now we have to talk about the winds, High Wind Watches and Warnings have already been issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Locations west of the divide could see gusts of 55-65 mph and locally up to 70 mph for the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys along with areas near the divide. Locations east of the divide could see gusts of 70-80 mph and locally up to 90 mph.

Behind this system active weather sticks around Thursday and Friday with valley rain and snow along with mountain snow continuing.