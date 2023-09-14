Weather Forecast: Summer temperatures for now; fall temperatures next week

MISSOULA — As we inch closer towards the weekend, daytime temperatures will get warmer.

High pressure will build over the next few days and allow for dry and clear conditions to move in.

Because of the high pressure, temperatures look summer-y Saturday and Sunday. Plan outdoor activities for the weekend - things will stay stable and be very pleasant.

A few areas near the divide, like Polebridge, Ovando, and Seeley Lake may need to watch overnight temperatures for possible frost the next few days. Basically, nights are getting cooler for now while daytime temperatures keep warming up.

By Tuesday next week, the high pressure ridge will break down and fall weather will begin. Temperatures will drop to highs in the 60s. This time is when more widespread frost is likely.