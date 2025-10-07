Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm days ahead

MISSOULA — High pressure continues to build with chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons.

Temperatures will warm a few degree each day through Friday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s to end the week.

A cold front brings changes for the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Saturday, then drop into the 40s by Sunday.

Rain showers will develop both days with even a little snow possibly mixing in on Sunday.

Another round of mountain snow will fall both Saturday and Sunday. Be prepared for cold and wet conditions if you have plans to head out.