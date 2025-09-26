Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm Fall Weekend

MISSOULA — A very weak cold front is working it's way through western Montana early this morning. Behind this front temperatures will be a bit cooler topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s with abundant sunshine overhead.

High pressure remains in the forecast through the weekend with highs in the 70s to low 80s Saturday and upper 70s to mid 80s Sunday.

Models are showing the high pressure ridge breaking down starting Monday of next week, leading to a more significant pattern change.

Highs are looking to drop into the low and mid 70s Monday, upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday, then 50s to low 60s Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm will also be possible during this time.